Here's The Hot New Greek 'Solution' That Everyone Is Buzzing About Today

Photo: Roland Berger

A presentation from the consulting firm Roland Berger on solving Greece is getting a lot of buzz today.We’re not sure how plausible it is in the real world, but the basic idea is this:



Bundle all of Greece’s assets together into one company and sell them off.

Use proceeds to pay down debt.

Privatize said Greek assets.

Initiate stimulus.

Kill speculators and prevent contagion.

There might be some interesting ideas here.

