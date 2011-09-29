Here's The Hot New Greek 'Solution' That Everyone Is Buzzing About Today

Photo: Roland Berger
A presentation from the consulting firm Roland Berger on solving Greece is getting a lot of buzz today.We’re not sure how plausible it is in the real world, but the basic idea is this:
- Bundle all of Greece’s assets together into one company and sell them off.
- Use proceeds to pay down debt.
- Privatize said Greek assets.
- Initiate stimulus.
- Kill speculators and prevent contagion.
There might be some interesting ideas here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.