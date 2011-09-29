Here's The Hot New Greek 'Solution' That Everyone Is Buzzing About Today

Joe Weisenthal
A presentation from the consulting firm Roland Berger on solving Greece is getting a lot of buzz today.We’re not sure how plausible it is in the real world, but the basic idea is this:

  • Bundle all of Greece’s assets together into one company and sell them off.
  • Use proceeds to pay down debt.
  • Privatize said Greek assets.
  • Initiate stimulus.
  • Kill speculators and prevent contagion.

There might be some interesting ideas here.

