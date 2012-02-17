WELCOME TO EURASIA: The 7 Countries You Need To Be Watching

From left, the presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan

Photo: AP/ITAR-TASSS?Sergei Zhukov/Presidential Press Service

It’s likely you’ve never heard of half of the prospective members of Vladimir Putin’s plans for a “Eurasian Union”.However, if the plan goes ahead, you’ll need to get familiar with them quick.



A Eurasian Union (EuU) including most of the former U.S.S.R. would become a major counterweight to the EU (a Eurasian Union could control up to 33 per cent of the world’s proven natural gas reserves, according to Forbes).

Putin, who floated the idea in October of last year, at the time went to lengths to deny that the bloc would recreate the Soviet Union. However, Russia has already gotten many other former Soviet Union states to sign up for a free trade agreement, including Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine (which was initially set on joining the EU), Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan could follow suit.

