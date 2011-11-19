The Eurasian Union Has Begun

Photo: AP
Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus have signed a deal that looks set to form the “Eurasian Union,” Bloomberg reports.The three countries will create a single economic space on January 1, hoping to combing their 170 million people, $2 trillion in combined output.
The group certainly moved quickly, given that the man who spearheaded the concept, Vladimir Putin, only announced his intentions last month — though something tells us this had been in the pipeline for a while.
So, who else will join the group? The Ukraine has said they would consider it, for one.
