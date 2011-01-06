The Eurasia Group Presents The 10 Greatest Risks To Global Stability In 2011

Photo: ap

Everyone may be talking equity rally and the risk of a China slowdown, but there are serious political concerns in 2011 that investors should be aware of.The Eurasia Group has outlined their opposition to optimism, where they see the chance for political weakness that could hit global markets.



Many of the threats come from the fallout of the financial crisis. The unity shown then has now evaporated, as country’s pursue their own policies causing problems in far corners of the world.

Others are legacy concerns, such as the change of power in North Korea.

These may be worth noting, particularly if you are an emerging markets investor.

