9 things you probably didn’t know about the making of season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

- Season two of “Euphoria” is currently airing on HBO, starring Zendaya as Rue Bennett.
- There are some things fans may not know about the making of the second season of the teen drama.
- Zendaya still has a scar from filming and Sydney Sweeney’s toe got fractured in three places.
Fike told Insider that although he plays the guitar on the show, his character was originally supposed to play the trumpet.
“But I was like, ‘Yo, I can’t play the trumpet. Can I just bring my guitar?’ And now he plays guitar! So I added that. That was cool,” he said.
“We sent it to [showrunner Sam Levinson], and he ended up loving Daelo for that part,” Walton said.
He continued: “He did a great job. It’s really cool to be able to see my baby brother become an actor. Because I love acting. I’ve been doing it for three, four years now. So for him to be able to be part of acting now and be on this journey with me, it’s just so awesome.”
Cloud told Insider in January that he was “stoked” when he learned that his fan-favorite character Fez would get an origin story on season two.
“The opening scene is just a work of art in itself,” he said. “But just how they added in how I got my scar, they made up a whole reason in my backstory of how I got this scar and I was like ‘Damn, that’s sick.’ It’s a real scar.”
Her three-hour beauty routine involves shaving her legs, applying face masks, and using a facial massage roller.
In an interview with HBO Max, Sweeney said that “most of those tools during Cassie’s 4 a.m. manic routine, I brought from my own house because that is my manic routine.”
Rue’s intervention on episode five was one of the few storylines from the original version of the season that made the final cut.
Zendaya also told the publication that the original ending for the current season “was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We gotta put some fucking hope in this show.'”
Zendaya’s comments about season two being reworked aren’t completely surprising, considering that Elordi told Insider that the scripts kept changing “pretty regularly for the longest time.”
“It was so gross,” she said.
He returns home drunk after getting kicked out of a bar and urinates on the floor of the foyer before launching into a monologue about his sexuality, his double life, his biggest regret, and his thoughts on the Jacobs family being hypocritical.
Dane told Entertainment Tonight that the prosthetic penis included rigs and clamps.
“You have got to really be careful with that thing and make sure you clamp it down before you tuck it away,” he said, adding that “whipping out his penis and peeing all over the vestibule of the house, the symbolism there is pretty strong.”
The actor also told Men’s Health that he “had absolute control over the penis” and selected the one that’s used in the scene.
“It’s very freeing to do a monologue with your penis out,” Dane said. “I hope everybody becomes a bit more comfortable with their appendages after this show.”
The actress said that she went to the season two wrap party afterward, “high on morphine.”
“They [the cast] were like, ‘We have never seen you like this before.’ I’m like, ‘Nor has my toe,'” she said.
Explaining how the injury occurred, Sweeney said that another actor whose character is “very upset with Cassie” accidentally stepped on her.
Sweeney was hesitant to reveal who was to blame for her toe getting fractured in three places. But after prodding from Corden, she said that Demie was the one who did it. Sweeney also said that she didn’t tell Demie what happened.
After the episode aired, Zendaya posted a photo on her Instagram Story, showing a large bruise on her arm with the caption: “Rue really be whooping my ass.”
Another photo revealed a scar on her leg, which she still has from kicking the door.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
‘Euphoria’ star Minka Kelly says she argued against shooting a nude scene on her first day of filming