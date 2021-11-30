Jacob Elordi says that playing a manipulative character on ‘Euphoria’ is ‘so enjoyable’

Jacob Elordi on season one, episode four of ‘Euphoria.’ Eddy Chen/HBO

In a new video for Esquire, Jacob Elordi said that playing Nate on “Euphoria” is “so enjoyable.”

“Playing Nate is so much fun,” the actor said.

Elordi said that the role is “demanding and intense,” but it enables him to “completely shed myself.”

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi said that portraying a manipulative high-school quarterback named Nate Jacobs on the HBO show is “so enjoyable.”

The 24-year-old actor participated in a video segment for Esquire called “Explain This,” in which stars elaborate on aspects of their lives and careers.

In the video, a screenshot of a Teen Vogue article with the following headline was shown: “Jacob Elordi Called Nate in ‘Euphoria’ an ‘Emotional Terrorist.'” The article was based on a comment that Elordi made about his toxic character during an interview with W magazine.

When asked by Esquire what the experience is like portraying “such a manipulative character,” the actor prefaced his answer by saying: “I’ll get written up for this.”

“It’s so enjoyable,” the “Kissing Booth” star said. “Playing Nate is so much fun. Yeah, it’s demanding and intense. That’s what keeps me interested in this job, because I’ll never be like that in my real life. So, if I can play those emotions and that kind of person and completely shed myself, that’s a treat.”

Season one of “Euphoria,” created by Sam Levinson and featuring a cast led by Emmy-winner Zendaya, premiered in June 2019. It got renewed the following month before the finale even aired and was met with critical acclaim.

The gritty teen drama addresses toxic masculinity, physical abuse, and white privilege through the lens of Elordi’s vile character.

Season two is set for release on Sunday, January 9 and most details about the plot are under wraps.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in August, Elordi described the upcoming season as “insane” and said that “it’s like a completely different show.”