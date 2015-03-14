Love may last forever -- but that 'being in love' feeling has an expiration date

Dr. Helen Fisher is a biological anthropologist and author of “Why Him? Why Her?: Love By Understanding Your Personality Type”. She told us how long the initial euphoria of falling in love lasts, and how long you should wait before knowing your significant other is the one.

