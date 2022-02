How old the stars of ‘Euphoria’ are compared to their characters’ ages

Zendaya is 25 years old in real life.

The actress rose to fame on the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up” alongside Bella Thorne. After the show ended, Zendaya landed her own series called “K.C. Undercover,” in which she starred as the titular character.

Zendaya joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinger. She’s also appeared in films like “The Greatest Showman” and “Dune.”

In September 2020, Zendaya became the youngest star to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series, for her performance on season one of “Euphoria.” She was 24 years old at the time.