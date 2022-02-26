How old the stars of ‘Euphoria’ are compared to their characters’ ages

- The season two finale of “Euphoria” airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
- Many cast members are close in age to their characters.
- Zendaya, 25, portrays 17-year-old drug addict Rue Bennett.
Season two, which premiered in January 2022, centers on the same school year at East Highland and opens with Rue and her friends celebrating New Year’s Eve.
Zendaya joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinger. She’s also appeared in films like “The Greatest Showman” and “Dune.”
In September 2020, Zendaya became the youngest star to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series, for her performance on season one of “Euphoria.” She was 24 years old at the time.
When Jules and Rue meet, they immediately form a bond. Their friendship becomes romantic when Rue develops feelings for Jules.
Outside of acting and activism, Schafer is passionate about fashion. The model previously walked in runway shows for brands like Christian Dior.
Off-screen, she and Zendaya are also close friends in real life.
Nate joined his school’s football team as a freshman and excelled, becoming the team captain by the end of the year.
Elordi previously told Esquire that playing the manipulative, toxic character is “so enjoyable.“
The film, which costarred Joey King and Joel Courtney, spawned two sequels released in 2020 and 2021.
Cassie didn’t like to be alone and fell in love with every guy she dated, many of whom objectified her.
More recently, she appeared on the HBO dramedy “The White Lotus.”
The actress also produces projects through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.
Apatow has appeared in films like “Knocked Up,” “This Is 40,” and “Assassination Nation.”
Throughout both seasons, Maddy is part of an unhealthy, on-again, off-again relationship with Nate.
Based on the aforementioned articles, the actress should be around 27 years old in 2022.
However, her IMDb profile page lists her birthday as December 11, 1990, which would make her 31 as of this article’s publication.
Kat’s season one storyline includes body-image struggles and her decision to become a cam girl. On season two, Kat’s main plot involves her waning interest in her relationship with her wholesome boyfriend, Ethan (Austin Abrams).
Fez’s age is a bit unclear.
On season one, episode seven, Nate said that Fez “dropped out of school at 20.” But on season two, episode two, Rue, in the narration, alludes to his age while talking about his New Year’s Eve interaction with Lexi.
“She couldn’t remember the last time someone her age asked her so many questions about herself,” Rue says of Lexi and Fez’s conversation.
Rue’s comment seems to imply that Fez’s age has been altered to fit his season two storyline and blossoming romance with Lexi.
Cloud told GQ that his character was originally supposed to get killed off on season one, but showrunner Sam Levinson decided to keep Fez around.
It’s possible that Levinson chose to break the show’s continuity and adjust Fez’s age so he could better fit in with the other characters and storylines on “Euphoria.”
Cloud was living in New York and working at a chicken-and-waffle restaurant near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when he was approached on a street one day by a representative from a casting company.
Cloud told GQ that he “thought it was a scam” when she expressed interest in having him audition for a new TV show. The series turned out to be “Euphoria” and he booked the job after two auditions.
Ashtray, who became part of Fez’s family as a baby, is a few years younger than Fez.
But in college, he struggles to stand out and questions whether or not he’ll get drafted.
He and Cassie break up at the start of season two, and McKay is largely absent from the rest of the season.
