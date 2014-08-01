'Indefinite Idling,' 'Redirected,' And 46 Other Euphemisms We Use In Place Of 'Fired'

George Orwell wrote that “political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging, and sheer cloudy vagueness.”

For the “1984” author, euphemism was a method by which powerful people cloaked violent acts. The more vaguely you described something violent, the less awful the violence sounds.

That trend has carried over to corporate America and Silicon Valley, where CEOs and HR departments invent all sorts of creative language to cloak the fact that people are getting fired.

One example: When the CEO of Fab announced it would fire 100 people in its Berlin office last year, he called the layoffs an “opportunity to start your new job search immediately” in an internal memo.

As the New York Times has reported, there are at least 48 examples of euphemisms for getting fired.

Here’s the list:

Asked to Resign Axed Canned Career Assessment and Re-employment Career Transition Chemistry Change Coerced Transition Decruited Degrowing Dehiring Deployment Deselected Destaffing Discharged Dismissal Displacement Downsizing Excessed Executive Culling Force Reduction Fumigation Indefinite Idling Involuntary Separation Job Separation Let Go Negotiated Departure Outplacement Personnel Surplus Reduction Position Elimination Premature Retirement Redeployment Redirected Redundancy elimination Release Reorganization Replaced Requested Departure RIF — Reduction in Force: “I was Riffed” Right-sizing Sacked Selected Out Selectively Separated Skill Mix Adjustment Termination Transitioned Vocational Relocation Workforce Adjustment Workforce Imbalance Correction

Got any more? Tell us in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.