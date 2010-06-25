EUPHEMISM OF THE DAY: "Transition From Homeownership"

Oh, don’t worry about me, honey, I’m just transitioning from homeownership

From Calculated Risk:“Given the depth of the nation’s recessionary impacts on homeowners, a considerable number of customers will transition from homeownership over the next two years.”



— Barbara Desoer, president of Bank of America’s home-loan and insurance unit, said in testimony prepared for a congressional hearing June 24, 2010

“Transition from homeownership.”

Doesn’t sound so bad when you put it that way.

