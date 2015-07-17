The insanely successful life of Russian mathematician and businessman Eugene Kaspersky

Eugene Kaspersky is the Russian entrepreneur behind the anti-virus company Kaspersky Lab. His company is known as a leader in the industry, frequently discovering important cybersecurity weaknesses.

But his Soviet upbringing and early business life inform the man he is today.

He’s now worth over billion dollars and has quite a few stories to tell…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.