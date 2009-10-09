Eugene Fama Is The favourite To Take Home The Nobel Prize

If you lived outside the United States, you could easily place a wager on who will take hom the Nobel Prize in Economics* on Monday. Barring that, however, you can at least look at the odds, which, according to Ladbrokes, favours Eugene Fama at odds of 2/1. He was a favourite last year, too, before Paul Krugman came out of nowhere and snatched the prize. (via MR)



As deserving as he may be, we still think it’s a longshot for anyone associated with the University of Chicago and efficient markets to win in today’s (intellectual) environment.

