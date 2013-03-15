This Company Has Tracked 50 Million People Using In-Store Wifi [THE BRIEF]

Shoppers were not told of the Euclid tracking.

Photo: Merlijn Hoek / Flickr

Sen. Al Franken wants Euclid to stop tracking shoppers in stores using wifi, Adweek says. Franken says shoppers in stores and malls do not expect to have their phones monitored, and shoppers are only given the option to opt-out if they know to go to the company’s web site. He wrote to the the startup’s CEO, Will Smith: “Recent news reports suggest that Euclid’s technology has tracked 50 million unique smart phones or other WiFi enabled devices…. I find this troubling.”Facebook is considering using hashtags in order to take advantage of real-time marketing dollars it may currently be missing out on.



Facebook also acquired Hot Studio, a design shop.

A shark was killed during filming of a Kmart commercial when it was placed in an above ground pool in California.

These are the best ads seen in tablet magazine editions.

Hearst president of entertainment/syndication Scott Sassa is out after being blackmailed by a stripper.

LG rained on Samsung’s Galaxy 4S parade in Times Square with a guerrilla “4” billboard of its own.

Business Insider has a private exchange — here’s how it works.

