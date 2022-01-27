Sydney-based health startup Eucalyptus has raised $60 million in Series C funding, as it eyes expansion into the UK

Sydney health startup Eucalyptus has raised $60 million in Series C funding, as it eyes expansion into the UK. Photo: Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus, the multi-brand digital healthcare startup based in Sydney, has pocketed $60 million in fresh funding as it looks to bolster its ranks and expand into the UK.

The funding round was led by Silicon Valley shark Mary Meeker’s Bond Capital — an early investor in Airbnb, Stripe, Block and Canva — with noteworthy contributions from locals Blackbird, NewView Capital, W23 Ventures, OneVentures, Airtree and Athletic Ventures.

Eucalyptus CEO Tim Doyle said the funding comes as telehealth has “truly” been thrust into global spotlight over the course of the pandemic, prescribing a new value proposition to what he and the team are working on.

“We’ve seen patients and practitioners across the globe rush to adopt tools that allow them to diagnose, prescribe and deliver treatments in a world where in-person medicine has become reserved for hospital environments,” Doyle said.

“Patients across the world have seen significant benefits from this shift, with increased access to care when they need it. Practitioners have benefited from simplified scheduling and follow-up,” he said.

The new funding, which adds to the $30 million stockpile Doyle and his team landed in the middle of last year, will be spent on bolstering the company’s 200-strong staff and breaking into the UK market, where telehealth regulations mirror those the company has been working with locally.

In practice, Eucalyptus builds for-purpose centralised digital health products that connect everyday patients with doctors and suitable health solutions, affording them discretion, and the doctors that treat them a digital triage platform.

So far, the outfit has five different brands. The first is “Pilot”, a product that offers solutions to men’s health issues like erectile dysfunction. Others include “Kin”, a solution for fertility treatments and contraceptive prescriptions; “Software”, a personalised skincare solution; and “Normal”, which offers users sex toys.

Doyle said offering patients “high touch, high quality” continuity of care across legions of medical fields has been at the core of the company’s efforts to date. He said the approach is key to helping patients manage chronic conditions.

“The ability to — within a single platform — collect data, meet with practitioners, receive medications, track results and follow-up with the same (or new) practitioners is a level of care that the health system has aspired to,” Doyle said.

“But a system like this has been impossible, due to conflicting priorities and fragmentation between parts of the healthcare system,” he said.

He describes the platform’s utility in three phases: the discovery phase, the triage phase, and the consultation phase.

“Once the patient starts their journey with us, we ingest patient information from surveys. Use of structured data lifts the administrative load off the doctors, reducing cost for the patient, while increasing the detail of information passed to the doctors,” Doyle said.

“Our approach to triage helps us split the clinical responsibilities by health condition. This allows practitioners to provide a better experience to patients — more specialised knowledge of that area of health (like contraception, or menopause),” he said.

Once patients complete their triage, Doyle said, they reach consultation. It’s a part of the treatment process he says needs to become more accessible and flexible in nature.

“We have seen shifts from an in-clinic model to a largely video-driven model, but what is next? The asynchronous nature of the consults means both patient and practitioner can take the time to go deep, at moments in the day that are convenient for both,” he said.

“Over time, we build a profile that presents patient data back to the patient (and practitioner) in a simple, actionable way. We’ve also begun building integrations (i.e. pathology) that will deepen these insights and signal disease earlier.”