EU To Clear Google-DoubleClick on Tuesday, Google Into Display

After a year’s worth of ludicrous scrutiny, the Google-DoubleClick deal will finally clear its last regulatory hurdle next week, the FT says. The EU is reportedly set to clear the deal on Tuesday, about a month ahead of schedule.



Three years ago, DoubleClick couldn’t give itself away. Thanks to a global Microsoft-sponsored lobbying effort, however, it and it’s soon-to-be parent have spent the last year in purgatory.

So now Google can finally leap with both feet into the world of display advertising. Just in the nick of time.

