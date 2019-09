In the midst of a crisis, the world is watching a big EU Summit that begins now. We explain why the stakes are so high.



Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Apple Is Crushing Everyone In The Tablet Market — So Who Will Be Number Two?

Why George Soros Thinks This Week Is So Huge For Europe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.