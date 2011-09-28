The EU Is Spending $40 Million On New Strasbourg Offices That Will Be Used Once A Month

Photo: flickr user: anka @ happyhangaround

In what may prove to be a classic case of rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic, the EU is spending $40 million on improving its offices in Strasbourg, reports The Telegraph.The offices in Strasbourg are a bizarre quirk of the EU’s Constitution, and require the EU’s 736 MEPs and thousands of their staff to be ferried from Brussels to France once a month. One week later they are ferried back, at a cost of $234 million a year, meaning the offices are out of use for 6 out of 7 days on average.



The buildings being renovated were bought 5 years ago at a cost of $729 million. They are empty 9 months of the year.

France is blocking any attempt to end the practice of monthly trips to Strasbourg, which prompted the expansion of the offices.

Read more at The Telegraph >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.