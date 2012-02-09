EU Slapping Syria With Harsher Sanctions As Violence Gets Worse

This post originally appeared in Global Post.A European Union official has said the member states plan to enact harsher sanctions on Syria in response to the violent conflict that is sweeping the country, the Associated Press reported.

The proposals include a ban on flights to and from Syria, and a ban on the importation of precious minerals and phosphates. 40 per cent of Syria’s phosphate output is sold to Europe. The official said the sanctions will be proposed for adoption at the February 27 meeting of EU foreign ministers.

More from GlobalPost: Why Russia stands by Syria

Bloomberg reported that the financial sanctions will ideally mirror those adopted toward Iran’s central bank, “so as not to hobble Syria’s trade completely,” though there is still uneven support for some measures, such as the flight ban.

“We’re trying to make things change,” a senior EU official said, voicing concern that the violence could last a long time. “We’re facing a wall, and we have to find a way of climbing over that wall and moving ahead,”AFP reported.

More from GlobalPost: Turkey plans “new initiative” after UN’s Syria “fiasco”

These sanctions would be in addition to existing EU restrictions on oil importation, visas, and financial transactions of Syrian officials, the AP said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.