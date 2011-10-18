WATCH: The EU Actually Spent Money On This Horrible Singing Shopping Bags Advert

The EU recently brought in a variety of reporters into a press conference to show them “a film about waste”.



This is what they were shown:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While we fully agree that household waste is a big, worthy problem, the fact that money was spent on this advertisement seems a tad ironic.

Predictably, the eurosceptic blogosphere is outraged (h/t Mary Ellon Synom and England Expects) and with good reason — it may even beat the “Logistics” UPS advert for most annoying advertisement in recent memory.

