EU Sets Out To Crush Ireland

This being St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland’s fate is on the minds of many Americans. At a recent meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (in concert with French President Nicolas Sarkozy) laid down an impossibly difficult term sheet for Ireland to sign or suffer the consequences. Walter Mead at The American Interest is not the only one who was appalled. But he’s the first American commentator to lambaste the German-French alliance for its arrogance and stupidity:



The Irish were once expected to pay with their heart’s blood for British imperial glory around the world; many of the soldiers and sailors who kept Queen Victoria’s empire strong were the sons of poor Irish crofters who took the Queen’s shilling because they had no alternative. Now France and Germany (two countries to whom the Irish turned in the past for help against Britain) want Irish taxpayers to pay the full and bitter price for the destructive folly of European bankers. And by fair means or foul the two largest powers in the EU want to force Ireland to give up its low corporate tax rate — widely seen in Ireland and around the world as one of the few tools that country has to promote its economic recovery.

It is rare to see power plays as naked and as brutal as this one in post-Soviet Europe. German and French banks went wild with euro-denominated loans to countries on the EU periphery during the last decade. Housing booms in Ireland and Spain, and the reckless overspending of the Greek government were made possible by feckless bankers. True, Irish home buyers (including speculators and flippers) along with real estate developers took out sketchy loans, but it takes two stupid and greedy parties to create a bad loan.

Fianna Fail, the deeply incompetent party of clueless cronies who ran the Irish government until their well deserved electoral thrashing last month, made a series of destructive decisions that culminated in a panic-stricken guarantee of the Irish banking system — a guarantee that in effect promised to protect owners of bank debt by converting bank obligations into obligations of the Republic of Ireland. The cost of the banking disaster looks to be roughly one-third of Ireland’s GDP — the equivalent in the US of a $4.5 trillion bailout.

