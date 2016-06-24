EU REFERENDUM LIVE: BRITAIN VOTES FOR A BREXIT AND MARKETS ARE GOING CRAZY

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)Somewhat dejected United Kingdom fans watch Ell and Nikki from Azerbaijan perform after the pair won the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 on May 14, 2011 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
- Britain votes for the UK to leave the European Union
- You can see part one of our live blog of the day’s events here.
- You can see part 2 of our live blog of the day’s events here.
- This blog is being continually updated. Refresh this page, or click
0500 — WELCOME BACK TO BI’S THIRD BLOG ON THE EU REFERENDUM
Britain has voted for a Brexit. Read all the details here.
NOW WATCH: The best and worst months to rent an apartment in major US cities
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.