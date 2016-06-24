EU REFERENDUM LIVE: LEAVE IS PULLING AHEAD AND THE POUND IS BEING ANNIHILATED

Remain and Leave were neck-and-neck for the last few hours but Leave is now pulling ahead by 4%.

London and Scotland vote counts show huge support for Remain.

But the pound crashes after a wide-ranging number of places overwhelmingly back Brexit.

ITV News is now predicting 75% chance of Brexit.

An estimated 46,499,537 people were entitled to take part in the vote.

YouGov poll shows 52-48 split in favour of Remain. Ipsos Mori poll gives Remain 54-46 lead.

Terrible weather across some parts of Britain, particularly in London and the South East, may have affected turnout. Despite inclement weather, overall turnout is expected to be very high.

0444 — SKY AND BUSINESS INSIDER ARE CALLING A BREXIT

0443 — BBC IS ALSO CALLING A BREXIT

0438 — ITV IS CALLING IT A BREXIT

ITV call the result – Leave 52% v Remain 48%

0435 — LEAVE IS STILL IN THE LEAD

90 of 382 local authorities still to declare votes. Leave on 52% and Remain on 48%.

0431 — SOUTHAMPTON VOTES LEAVE

0425 — WALES VOTES LEAVE

Overall, Wales’ count looks like this:

REMAIN: 47.1%

LEAVE: 52.9%

0420 — ONE OF BRITAIN’S MAIN POLLING EXPERTS SAYS LEAVE IS “UNDOUBTEDLY THE FAVOURITE” TO WIN

Polling expert John Curtice told the BBC:

“If things carry on as they have been for much longer then it will be difficult to escape the conclusion that Leave has won.”

Leave are “undoubtedly the favourite,” he added.

0410 — UKIP LEADER NIGEL FARAGE IS CLAIMING VICTORY

The leader of the UK Independence Party — Nigel Farage — is declaring victory for Leave after previously declaring a defeat.

0407 — HSBC SHARES ARE CRASHING IN HONG KONG

The London-based bank HSBC, which has a huge amount of business in Asia, is seeing shares crash in HK. This could signal some severe weakness in the FTSE 100 when the London market opens at 8 a.m. BST.

0401 — MORE LONDON REMAIN SUPPORT COMES IN

The super affluent borough of London — Kensington and Chelsea — is massively for Remain.

0359 — COUNT UPDATE

165 of 382 local authorities are still to declare votes but Leave is still ahead with 52%, with 8,544,442 votes.

Remain is on 48%, with 8,042,118 votes.

0348 — LEAVE IS PULLING AHEAD

It was neck-and-neck for the last hour or so, but now Leave are ahead with 52% and by over half a million votes. Remain is on 48%.

188 of 382 local authorities are still to declare counts.

0342 — HSBC SHARES ARE BEING SLAMMED

HSBC shares, trading in Hong Kong, are being absolutely smashed as Brexit fears weigh on investors. While HSBC does a lot of its business in Asia, it is headquartered in London. HSBC has said several times that it would consider leaving the UK if there was a Brexit.

The Asia trading session is a worrying indication of how HSBC shares will react when the London trading session opens at 8 a.m. BST.

0337 — EDINBURGH DECLARES REMAIN

REMAIN: 74.4%, 187,796 votes

LEAVE: 25.6%, 64,498 votes

0331 — POUND IS CRASHING BY 6%

0327 — ITV PROJECTS LEAD TO WIN

ITV News is now predicting 75% chance of Brexit.

0324 — COUNT UPDATE — LEAVE IS SQUEAKING AHEAD IN THE LEAD

260 of 382 local authorities are still to declare but currently:

Leave: 50.2%

Remain: 49.8%

0317 — STERLING SWINGS TODAY “IS WHAT YOU SEE IN EMERGING MARKETS”

US markets reporter Myles Udland is talking on Facebook Live about how the massive sterling swings “is what you see in emerging market currencies.” Basically, emerging markets have usually a lot more volatility and therefore can rise and fall quickly.

However, sterling is now going crazy. It’s down nearly 5% again:

0315 — US MARKETS REPORTER MYLES UDLAND IS ON FACEBOOK LIVE RIGHT NOW

Join us on Facebook right now for Myles’ take on how the markets are reacting to the results so far.

0310 — REMAIN AND LEAVE ARE BATTLING FOR LEAD

There is absolutely NO clear winner at this stage with 268, out of 382, local authorities to declare their counts.

Currently, Remain is on 49.7% and Leave is on 50.3%.

0302 — CORBYN’S CONSTITUENCY — ISLINGTON — BACKS REMAIN

Th constituency of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, has massively backed Remain. Corbyn is an advocate of Remain:

0258 — ISLE OF WIGHT IS OVERWHELMINGLY FOR A BREXIT

Isle of Wight, the largest and second most populous island in England, has spoken — it’s a resounding “Leave” vote.

0248 — “STERLING MOVES ARE CONCERNING AND BRING BACK PRETTY PAINFUL MEMORIES OF 2008”

Jeremy Cook, chief economist at the international payments company, World First, said in a statement to Business Insider:

“The usual caveats exist about liquidity but these moves are concerning and bring back pretty painful memories of 2008. GBPUSD didn’t have this bad a day in the Global Financial Crisis and the moves by the bookies to price Leave as the favourite is killing the pound. News from Wales is the most concerning at the moment alongside the London turnout dynamics.”

The pound has been on a rollercoaster ride for the last few hours. Only 20 minutes ago, it crashed by nearly 5%. It is now rebounding and is now down by 2.9%:

0243 — LONDON VOTES ARE BUOYING UP SUPPORT FOR REMAIN

London, which has predominantly polled as Remain, is putting up some huge marginal votes for staying in the EU, such as:

75% of voters in Wandsworth also pipped for Remain (118,463) versus Leave at 25% (39,421).

0241 — 310 LOCAL AUTHORITIES STILL DECLARE — REMAIN IS IN THE LEAD

Remain is in the lead, but only just, with 51% and 2,462,642 votes.

Lead is on 49% and 2,377,506 votes.

310 local authorities are still to declare and it looks like it could swing either way.

0238 — ANOTHER SCOTTISH REGION OVERWHELMINGLY BACKS REMAIN

South Lanarkshire votes remain:

63.1% back Remain

0230 — REMAIN IS GETTING LEAD IN A FLURRY OF REGIONS

Large numbers for Remain in the London boroughs may just give them the edge. Whether it’s too late is yet to be seen.

0227 — ANOTHER SCOTTISH REGION VOTES REMAIN

South Ayrshire had 59% (36,265) for Remain and 42% for Leave (25,241)

0223 — LEAVE IS IN THE LEAD WITH 53%

The latest tally puts leave ahead with 53% with 1,396,247 votes versus Remain’s 47% with 1,250,080 votes.

0220 — A NEW PRELIM FORECAST GIVES LEAVE THE WIN

Prof Michael Thrasher preliminary forecast as things stand for @skynews: Leave 56% Remain 44%

0212 — POUND IS IN FREEFALL

With Leave in the lead so far with 54% versus Remain’s 46%, the pound is tumbling by 4.7% against the US dollar:

0209 — LEAVE FIRST TO BREAK THROUGH THE ONE MILLION VOTE MARK

The Brexit camp is currently in the lead with vote counts, with 34 authorities declared:

Leave — 1,214,127

Remain — 1,065,771

0203 — STERLING IS CRASHING

The pound against the US dollar is tumbling — down 2.81% as of 2 a.m. BST — on major Brexit support coming through on the counts:

0159 — CRUCIAL COUNTS ARE COMING IN

We are now entering the time period where crucial counts are flooding in. HSBC pointed out where these places are in this handy chart:

As HSBC says:

“The table lists ten areas that a previous YouGov poll suggests are closest to the national average of support for the EU, alongside expected time that votes will be counted.”

In other words, these places could really indicate whether it’s going to be a Brexit or not.

0153 — AN UNLIKELY COMMENTATOR IS GIVING HER OPINIONS ON THE REFERENDUM

Lindsay Lohan is following the referendum pretty intently right now, tweeting frantically about what is happening on a pretty much count-by-count basis.

Lohan moved to London with her Russian billionaire fiance – and is passionately tweeting in support of the “Remain” camp.

Myles Udland has more.

0150 — BASILDON VOTES OVERWHELMINGLY TO LEAVE

Essex area Basildon has voted strongly to leave the EU, with 67,251 votes for out, compared to 30,748 for remain.

Vote Leave supporters are pretty happy about the result it would appear:

Big cheer at the #brexitparty as Basildon votes more than two to one out. Chants here of Basildon, Basildon, Basildon.

In other Leave news, Hartlepool in north east England voted 70-30 to leave EU. The area had been expected to vote out, but not by such a large margin.

0136 — ONE OF THE KEY VOTES IS EXPECTED SOON

Salford in Greater Manchester, an area identified by HSBC as one of the “key” voting areas is expected imminently. The count from Salford was pencilled in for 1.30 a.m. The way Salford swings could be a very important indicator of the national outcome. Turnout is expected to be high.

Electorate in #Salford is 173,668 – and we’re looking at a possible 70% turnout #EUref

— Charlotte Green (@CharGreenMEN) June 23, 2016

0126 — TURNOUTS IN LONDON ARE A LITTLE LOWER THAN EXPECTED

Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics has tweeted to suggest that turnouts in London are a little lower than the national average. Maybe all that rain did have an impact on the amount of people able to vote.

By my reckoning, 11 out of 33 London regions now have declared turnout. Weighted average 71%. Seems to be a bit below national average

— Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) June 24, 2016

Turnout in Richmond upon Thames in South London has a turnout of more than 82%, it is reported.

0120 — ASIAN MARKETS HAVE OPENED AND ARE BROADLY HIGHER

Equity investors in Asia do not appear to be too spooked by what is happening in the UK right now. Markets on the continent have opened, and are broadly higher. The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark index, is around 0.67% higher to trade at 16,346. Here is the chart of how that looks:

0112 — RESULTS ARE STARTING TO FLOOD IN NOW

Nine of 382 areas have now declared their votes, but results are starting to come in quickly. Recent results include a 61-39 win for the Leave campaign in Kettering in the Midlands. The BBC reports that as it stands, 299,598 votes have been counted for Leave, 280,820 for Remain. That is a little better than expected for Leave

Kettering is Leave by 22 pts vs 19 pts expected on @chrishanretty‘s baseline

— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 24, 2016

0103 — US STOCK FUTURES ARE SLIDING

Business Insider markets correspondent Myles Udland writes:

“After early surprises in the UK’s EU referendum, US stock futures have turned negative. Near 7:50 p.m. ET, S&P 500 futures were down as much as 9 points to below 2,100 on Thursday evening after having moved higher earlier tonight following surprising results from Newcastle and Sunderland. On Thursday, the S&P 500 closed at 2,113 in New York.”

0055 — SWINDON VOTES 55-45 TO LEAVE

The latest result to come in is from Swindon in Wiltshire where voters have backed Leave by 55% to 45%. This result was pretty much in line with the expectations of polling analysts. In total, 61,745 people voted Leave, 51,220 to Remain.

0048 — ANOTHER COUPLE OF RESULTS ARE IN

Foyle in Northern Ireland, a strong nationalist area, has overwhelmingly voted to remain in the European Union. Voters in the area backed remain by 78%-22%. Turnout was relatively low however, just 57% of those eligible voted.

“This is a strong result for Remain but of course being a nationalist part of the province we would expect Remain to do better there than in the province as a whole – where overall we’re anticipating something like a 60% vote for Remain,” John Curtice told the BBC.

In the Isles of Scilly, Remain prevailed. The Isles are the smallest counting area in the referendum.

0046 — WILL IT BE LONDON VS THE REST OF THE UK?

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg suggests that there could be a huge divide between London and the rest of England.

Hear Remain might be as high as 83% in Lewisham – we going to see London v the rest of the country?

0041 — LOOK OUT FOR LANCASTER’S RESULT

As Business Insider’s Adam Payne recently noted, the northwest city of Lancaster could give us a massive clue about the final result hours before the official declaration.

This is because Lancaster is set to be Britain’s bellwether region. This means that the way people vote in this region will broadly indicate how people are voting nationwide.

That is according to Chris Hanretty, Reader in Politics at the University of East Anglia. In a recent blog post, Hanretty explains that public opinion towards Britain’s EU membership in Lancaster is very close to the national median.

Lancaster will not be declaring for a while though, the result is expected at around 3.30 a.m.

0031 — AWAY FROM THE CHAOS IN THE MARKETS WE HAVE ANOTHER RESULT

Here is result from Clackmannanshire in Scotland, which came in just before the Sunderland result. A comfortable win for Remain:

Remain: 14,691 (58%)

Leave: 10,736 (42%)

Remain majority: 3,955 (15.55%)

Turnout: 67.19%

0020 — THE POUND HAS CRASHED AFTER SUNDERLAND BACKED BREXIT BY A MASSIVE MARGIN

Sterling was down nearly 3% a few minutes after the vote:

The pound is plummeting as Sunderland votes heavily for Leave. Markets are very nervy at the moment as the polls — and the markets – could be wrong. The Sunderland result has definitely altered the tone of the evening and markets are getting very choppy,” Joe Rundle of City trading firm ETX Capital commented.

0017 — SUNDERLAND BACKS BREXIT BY HUGE MARGIN

Sunderland has voted to leave the EU by a huge margin. 82,394 people in the area voted to leave, compared to just 51,930. That is a much bigger gap than expected.

Leave win Sunderland by 22 points. This is very bad news for Remain — we roughly expect a 5-10pt Leave lead here. #EUref — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) June 23, 2016

0007 — THE POUND IS DIVING ON THE NEWCASTLE RESULT

Here is how sterling looks after a worse than expected result for the Remain camp in North East England:

Jeremy Cook of World First comments: “Pound is down in the past few minutes. Marginal win for Remain in Newcastle giving pound bulls the willies. Newcastle should be a solid Remain victory.”

0000 — RESULTS ARE STARTING TO COME IN

In Newcastle, 65,404 people voted to remain in the EU, while 63,598 voted to leave, a split of 50.7% to 49.3%. That is a substantially lower than expected gap for the Remain camp. Turnout was 68%.

The Scottish region of Orkney has also declared, with 63% of voters, around 7,500 ballots, voting to stay in the EU. 37% of voters backed Brexit.

2351 — REPORTS THAT NEWCASTLE AND SUNDERLAND RESULTS MAY BE BAD NEWS FOR REMAIN

The BBC is reporting that the votes in Newcastle and Sunderland don’t look great for Remain. A marginal victory is now expected for Remain in Newcastle, when earlier predictions suggested as much as a 60-40 split. Sunderland could vote more than 60% for Leave. Both results would be a big hit for the Remain camp.

Speculation of weak results for remain in both Sunderland and Newcastle. Not looking as simple as those 10pm 93% betting odds suggested.

— Aengus Collins EIU (@aenguscollins) June 23, 2016

Betting odds are moving substantially as a result.

Betting odds moving considerably in last few moments, on Sunderland result. I’ve put a short on the FTSE100.

— Paul Scott (@paulypilot) June 23, 2016

2343 — GOLD IS TUMBLING AS INVESTORS SEE A REMAIN VOTE

Over in the markets, the price of gold is falling in Asian trade, as investors move away from the safe-haven asset. Here is what Business Insider Australia’s David Scutt had to say a few minutes ago:

“Gold is being slammed in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing to unwind as investors dump the perceived safe haven as fears over a Brexit continue to subside.

In recent trade the spot gold price is fetching US$1,251.51 an ounce, down 0.3% for the session.

It has now lost 5% since hitting a two-year high of US$1,315.55 an ounce on June 16″

2338 — THE FIRST RESULT OF THE REFERENDUM IS IN

Voters in Gibraltar have, as expected, voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union. Voters on the island off the Spanish coast voted 96%-4% to stay, with 19,322 people backing Remain, and just 823 voting to leave the EU.

2334 — COUNTERS IN YORKSHIRE HELD A MINUTE OF SILENCE FOR JO COX

Volunteers counting votes in Kirklees in Yorkshire held a moment of silence for MP Jo Cox, who was killed last week after being shot and stabbed in her constituency, Batley and Spen. Thomas Mair, the man suspected of Cox’s murder is set to face trial in November. Mair, 52, is accused of shooting and stabbing Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, in the street as she arrived for a meeting with residents in the town of Birstall.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Flowers surround a picture of Jo Cox during a vigil in Parliament Square on June 16, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

2325 — NIGEL FARAGE SAYS POLLING IN THE CITY IS PREDICTING A REMAIN WIN

According to the Press Association, Farage thinks UK has voted to Remain after hearing from “friends in the financial markets who have done some big polling.”

2316 — TURNOUT IN KETTERING IS OVER 75%

Reports are that turnout in Kettering, Northamptonshire is around 76%, compared to 67% during the general election last year. There are also reports that turnouts in the City of London, and Westminster are over 80%.

Overall turnout in Kettering is 76.4% @itvanglia

2307 — THE POUND JUST HAD ITS MOST ACTIVE HALF AN HOUR OF THE YEAR

Between 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. the pound was more active in terms of trading than at any other period so far in 2016, the BBC’s economics editor Kamal Ahmed reports.

According to Reuters between 2100-2130 GMT £ trading was one of most active 30 min periods in terms of volume this year

The pound has jumped since polls closed, and after a YouGov poll gave Remain a 52-48 lead over the Leave campaign.

2301 — THIS IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SUNDERLAND AND NEWCASTLE’S COUNTS

“Newcastle and Sunderland are different from each other,” John Curtice, a University of Strathclyde professor told the BBC, according to the Guardian. “Newcastle is a the kind of place with lots of graduates living there, the kind of place again where we expect Remain to do relatively well.”

“In contrast, Sunderland: much more working class, much smaller university community. That is somewhere we would expect leave not to do astonishingly well but relatively well. Certainly, if the remain side were to win in Sunderland that would be a very good news for them. That would be an indication that we have perhaps voted to remain.”

2250 — AN AMERICAN PERSPECTIVE ON THE REFERENDUM DEBATE

Business Insider senior editor Josh Barro says the Brexit vote is a microcosm of the debate dominating global politics right now. Here is an extract from his post:

“The question facing British voters on Thursday is just a specific, local version of a question being considered by voters all over the advanced world: Should we vent our rage at the institutions we are dissatisfied with by replacing them with some unspecified, nationalism-inflected replacement?”

2243 — THE RACE TO BE THE FIRST COUNT TO DECLARE IS ON

Counting has now begun, and two counts in the North East of England are battling it out to be the first to declare their results. Traditionally, Sunderland is the first place to declare in national elections, but it is facing competition from Newcastle upon Tyne, just 15 miles down the road. Newcastle has reportedly hired swathes of students to try and beat its regional rivals to the count.

Frantic counting in #Newcastle. All 129 ballot boxes are in. They hope to be first area to declare in UK #EUref pic.twitter.com/kPMoNiABBX

2230 — CONSERVATIVE MPS HAVE SIGNED A LETTER ASKING DAVID CAMERON TO STAY AS PRIME MINISTER WHATEVER THE RESULT

84 MPs have signed a letter sent to David Cameron urging him to remain as prime minister whatever the result of the referendum, saying that they ” believe whatever the British people decide you have both a mandate and a duty to continue leading the nation implementing our policies.”

Here is what MP Robert Syms tweeted a little earlier:

This evening I delivered to Gavin Williamson MP,PPS to the Prime Minister a letter from Vote Leave supporters who are also Tory MPs

— Robert Syms MP (@robertsymsmp) 23 June 2016

2222 — FORMER YOUGOV PRESIDENT GIVES REMAIN AN 8.5 POINT LEAD

The former boss of pollster YouGov says in his blog that he expects a gap of as much as 8.5 points between Remain and Leave, in favour of Remain. You can see the full blog here, but below is a key extract:

“Let’s assume the polls haven’t screwed up completely, and the true eve-of-referendum position, including Gibraltar and expatriate voters, was Remain 51.2-55.3%, Leave 44.7-48.8%. Adding in on-the day effects that hover between neutral and a 2 point lift for Remain, the final UK result should be somewhere in the range of Remain 51.2-57.3%, Leave 42.7-48.8%

“This gives us a mid-point prediction of an 8.5% lead for remain, or a majority of around 2.5 million of votes cast. But don’t be surprised if the gap is less than one million — or as much as four million. And if the phone polls have been systematically overstating support for Remain throughout the campaign, then a victory for Brexit is perfectly possible.

“My apologies if that is not precise enough for you. If you need a more exact forecast, I suggest you toss a coin or ask an astrologer.”

2213 — THE POUND TOOK OFF LIKE A ROCKET AFTER THE LATEST POLL

Sterling jumped on the announcement of YouGov’s poll, climbing to another year-to-date high against the dollar, approaching $1.50. Britain’s currency took something of a rollercoaster ride on Thursday, but now that Remain seems to have a convincing lead, it is rocketing.

Here is the chart:

2206 — YOUGOV POLL GIVES REMAIN 52-48 LEAD

YouGov’s much anticipated on the day poll has the Remain campaign ahead by four points over Leave, with a 52-48 split in favour of staying in the European Union. Since there are no exit polls for the referendum, unlike the general election, this is our best gauge of voter sentiment until results start trickling in from local counting areas around 1 a.m. BST.

2203 — UKIP LEADER NIGEL FARAGE THINKS REMAIN WILL WIN

The UKIP leader, and one of the most prominent Leave campaigners, appears to have conceded defeat, telling Sky News’ Darren McCaffrey that he expects Remain to win by a narrow margin.

BREAK: @Nigel_Farage tells me: it’s been an extraordinary referendum, exceptionally high turn and looks REMAIN will edge it. #EUref

BREAK: @Nigel_Farage also tells me: That he and @UKIP are going no-where and the party will only continue to grow stronger in future. #EUref

2200 — POLLS ACROSS BRITAIN ARE NOW SHUT

All polls are now shut, although it should be noted that anyone still queuing to vote will be allowed to do so. Now voting is closed, we’re expecting a poll (not an exit poll) from YouGov any minute. It will be at least a couple of hours before the first results start to come in.

2152 — TURNOUT IN GIBRALTAR IS OVER 80%

According to a report from Reuters Buzz editor Eric Burroughs, turnout on the island state, where polls closed at 9 p.m. UK time, was more than 80%. Higher turnouts are expected to favour the Remain campaign.

Remain has this locked RTRS – BREXIT VOTE-TURNOUT 83.65 PCT IN GIBRALTAR, FIRST COUNTING AREA TO REPORT TURNOUT – UK PRESS ASSOCIATION DATA

2148 — US MARKETS CLOSE HIGHER

The S&P 500, one of the USA’s key stock indexes, jumped more than 1% on Thursday, as investors celebrated polls that hinted Remain is likely to win the EU referendum. The S&P is now within 1% of all-time highs. Business Insider’s US-based markets correspondent has the full wrap-up of the day’s events.

2141 — HAS BORIS JOHNSON CONCEDED DEFEAT?

Boris Johnson, probably the most prominent Leave campaigner, appears to have conceded defeat before the polls have even closed, if this tweet is to be believed. Commuter Lewis Iwu tweeted to say he spoke with Johnson on the London Underground, and the former London mayor apparently admitted he believes the Leave campaign has lost the referendum.

Just been asked on tube by @BorisJohnson if I voted leave. I say no. He concedes He’s lost anyway. Awkward #EUref pic.twitter.com/sAGcNevw3l



Obviously, this one tweet isn’t a decisive indicator of how things may have gone, but it is interesting nonetheless.

2134 — THESE ARE THE KEY COUNTS TO LOOK OUT FOR

To provide something of a bellwether of how voting may go, HSBC’s chief UK economist Simon Wells and his team have provided a useful table showing some of the key areas that could help determine whether Britain stays in or leaves the EU. The areas listed are those where public opinion has generally been close to the UK average, meaning that the way these places vote could be a strong indicator of the way the country as a whole goes. The first, Salford is expected at around 1.30 a.m.

Check out the table below:

2130 — POLLING STATIONS CLOSE IN 30 MINUTES

Welcome to part two of our live coverage of the historic referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union. Voting started at 7 a.m. BST and ends in half an hour at 10 p.m. BST.

Once polls are closed, and reporting restrictions are lifted, we will deliver all developments from the referendum, including any opinion polls as soon as we have them, as well as the actual results as they come in throughout the night and into Friday.

