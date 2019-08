The official Vote Leave campaign has unveiled six laws it plans to enact if Britons vote for the UK leaving the European Union on June 23. These include a stringent immigration control bill that would “end the automatic right of all EU citizens to enter the UK.”

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original reporting by Ben Moshinsky.

