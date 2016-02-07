Cameron's Tory party members: 'No prime minister has a divine right to rule'

Prime Minister David Cameron wants Britain to stay in European Union and hopes his draft EU deal, which was met with a huge amount of criticism from the public, the opposition and members within his Conservative party, is enough to make it happen.

However, anger over his recent comments he made in parliament this week about how politicians should “do what’s in your heart,” rather than what “might be advantageous” has led to over 40 Tory MPs writing a scathing letter to The Telegraph newspaper.

The letter, which was signed by 44 chairmen, executives, former chairmen and Tory activists, who represent 43 local party associations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, highlighted how his comments were not only a snub to the politicians within the Tory party that believe Britain is better off outside the EU but it was also a slap in the face to members that helped him get elected in the General Election last year.

Here are some excerpts (emphasis ours):

“ The goodwill of the Prime Minister committing to a referendum has been undermined by his comments this week in the House of Commons urging his MPs to ignore the views of members of the Conservative Party and its associations. It was through the dedication and hard work of Conservative Party members that David Cameron secured the majority he needed to form a government.”

"It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister dismisses the very people who helped secure his victory, and he should remember that no prime minister has a divine right to rule."

Support for Britain leaving the European Union — Brexit — has gained a massive amount of momentum since the UK’s Prime Minister David Cameron published his draft EU deal this week.

In the latest YouGov poll, commissioned by The Times newspaper, 45% are in favour of leaving the 28 nation bloc while 36% support staying in the EU.

The poll of the 1,675 respondents was conducted on February 3 and 4.

The draft EU deal has four components, which you can read here, but the biggest issues that people care about is the sections related to immigration.

There will be an “emergency brake” that will stop EU migrants from being paid in-work benefits in full for fours years.

Britain would be allowed to work with other parliaments to stop EU laws being made. Known as the “red card” it will mean that if 15 EU countries club together, they can block EU legislation

However, Cameron was forced to defend the deal after the public, the opposition, and even politicians within his own party slammed the deal for being without substance.

