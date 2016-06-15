This spoof Bullingdon Club poster is trying to get ethnic minorities to vote in the EU referendum

Ethnic minorities are being encouraged to vote by a new poster spoofing the Bullingdon Club, the elite Oxford dining society that counted David Cameron, George Osborne, and Boris Johnson as members.

Operation Black Vote have produced the poster spoofing the Bullingdon Club with ad agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Here’s the poster:

You can see the original photo it is spoofing, which features Boris Johnson and David Cameron, here.

Saatchi & Saatchi says in the release accompanying the poster that it “shows that everyone, not just the privileged few, holds the power in this debate.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn says in a release accompanying the poster: “This is the OBV that I have worked closely with over many years. They are doing what they do best, by encouraging higher voter turnout from under-represented communities.”

There are 4 million black, Asian and minority ethnic people in the UK but Operation Black Vote says just half of them are likely to vote in the June 23 referendum on EU membership.

Simon Woolley, Director of Operation Black Vote, says in an emailed statement: “We want to urge BME communities to discuss and debate the big issues in this referendum such as equality, prosperity, and immigration. But above we want all communities to vote. For many of us, and especially for our children, this is our birthright too.”

Current polls show Britain is heading towards a Brexit, with the latest numbers on Tuesday’s polls putting the Leave campaign between 3 and 7 points ahead of the Remain campaign.

The Bullingdon Club spoof is the second poster produced by Operation Black Vote ahead of the referendum. Here’s the first:

