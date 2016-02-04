David Cameron has two cards up his sleeve to get Brits to vote against a Brexit

Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron is fiercely trying to defend his draft deal with the European Union after the public, the opposition, and even some of his own party’s politicians criticised it for being without real substance.

But he may have just got the best endorsement he needs to get more Britons on his side — the support from the Mayor of London Boris Johnson. On top of that he is expected to promise the public a new UK sovereignty law to steer Brits away from voting against a Brexit, according to the Financial Times.

Brits are expected to get to vote in a referendum on June 23, this year.

Getting Johnson’s support is a big deal for Cameron as he is one Britain’s most popular politicians and could be enough to sway more people who are inclined to vote for a Brexit, to vote to stay in the EU.

The FT reported that Cameron has allegedly promised Johnson “major cabinet job” when he leaves his role as London Mayor on May 5, and returns to parliament once again as a Conservative MP.

A leading figure in the campaign to keep Britain in the EU said to the FT, “without Boris the Leave campaign does not have a leader.”

In tandem, Cameron is expected to announce the new sovereignty law around the Brussels summit on February 18-19 — the date where the EU approves the final deal between the UK and EU.

Cameron is expected to state that the British parliament is sovereign will say that the country will look into how the EU law infringes on the British constitution.

“I am keen to do even more to put it beyond doubt that this House of Commons is sovereign,” said Cameron after saying that the European Union Act of 2011 asserted the sovereignty of the House of Commons in a speech yesterday afternoon.

The two pronged attack against Brexit supporters is being launched because the draft proposal to change the UK’s relationship with the European Union on Tuesday was immediately showered with criticism from the public, the opposition, and even politicians within his own party.

The draft EU deal has four components, which you can read here, but the biggest issues that people care about is the sections related to immigration.

There will be an “emergency brake” that will stop EU migrants from being paid in-work benefits in full for fours years.

Britain would be allowed to work with other parliaments to stop EU laws being made. Known as the “red card” it will mean that if 15 EU countries club together, they can block EU legislation

Britain’s opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn stood up in parliament and said Cameron is “not respecting the sovereignty of this parliament” by refusing to show up to tell politicians about EU proposals. One of Cameron’s own Tory colleagues, MP Steve Baker, said the plan was akin to “polishing poo.”

Former Tory politician Louise Mensch was so incensed by the lack of deal that she spent hours on Twitter rallying people to vote for a Brexit because of the lack of deal.

Cameron also spent Wednesday defending himself in parliament over the unpopular draft EU deal.

But the biggest concern is the gaining momentum for the Brexit vote.

A day before the draft EU deal was released a YouGov poll showed that support for Britain leaving the EU was at its strongest since October 2014.

It showed that 42% of Britons were in favour of leaving the EU after gaining 4 percentage point lead over those in favour to stay. That survey of 1,735 people also showed a slide for the those supporting to stay within the EU.

