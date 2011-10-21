EU Referendum Could Tear Apart The UK's Conservative Party

Photo: AP

Several members of the British Conservative Party are determined to see the country hold a referendum on whether to leave the EU regardless of what the Prime Minister may want.The Telegraph reports that though David Cameron wants to “whip” his party into voting against holding a referendum, the opinion of dozens from within the Conservatives is that the vote needs to be held, and they won’t be changed in their views.



According to the AFP, senior members of the party are ready to defy disciplinary action and look to put their country before their party. If the referendum goes ahead, parliament will be voting on whether to leave the EU, remain in the EU or negotiate a new relationship with the body.

Given the threat of rebellion within his party, Cameron is now looking for someone to submit an amendment to the current motion. That amendment would allow the UK to renegotiate its position within the EU without the need for a referendum.

