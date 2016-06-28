Friday was the 9th worst day for the pound since 1862 -- here are the other 8

The British pound has borne the brunt of the markets’ punishment of a Brexit vote last week.

Sterling’s 7.64% drop on Friday against the dollar was the largest drop since the collapse of the Bretton Woods currency system in the early 1970s.

It may be rallying a little on Tuesday, higher against the dollar on the day to trade at $1.3296, a gain of around 0.5% from the close on Monday, but, according to Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid, this week has been one for the history books.

Only 8 other days have been more negative for Sterling since 1862 — more than 38,000 trading days.

Deutsche Bank put together a list of the most infamous drops. Here they are in reverse order:

8) 19 June 1866: (-7.76%).

7) 25 Sep 1931: (-7.89%) A few days after the Gold Standard was abandoned, the pound continued to depreciate although it did jump by 7.14% next day.

6) 10 May 1940: (-9.79%) War related deviation from the dollar peg.

5) 25 Mar 1863: (-10.90%).

4) 20 Nov 1967: (-13.02%) Devaluation to battle the UK’s economic problems.

3) 30 Sep 1869: (-18.75%).

2) 21 Sep 1931: (-23.57%) Gold Standard abandoned in the Depression.

1) 19 Sep 1949: (-30.41%) Pound devalued under Bretton Woods due to economic concerns.

And here is the chart:

NOW WATCH: These are the phrases that will get your email flagged at Goldman Sachs



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.