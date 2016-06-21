Europe is flooding the media with full-page ads, begging Britain to stay in the EU

Sean Gallup/Getty Images German newsweekly magazine Der Spiegel with cover headline of ‘Please don’t go!’ in reference to the upcoming referendum in Great Britain over whether to remain in the European Union.

European leaders and media across the continent are trying to convince Brits to vote to remain in the 28-nation bloc on Thursday.

Brits go to the polls on June 23 for a historic referendum on whether to remain or leave the European Union.

German weekly Der Spiegel and Swedish business daily Dagens Industri are among the European publications that have run front pages urging Brits to remain in the European Union ahead of the vote.

Dagens Industri invokes the spirit to Abba with a pun on its front page to get Brits excited about Europe:

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban took out a full-page ad in right-leaning paper the Daily Mail on Tuesday saying: “The decision is yours but I would like you to know that Hungary is proud to stand with you as a member of the European Union.”

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has taken out a full page ad in tomorrow’s Daily Mail #EUref pic.twitter.com/pIJBUJJadC

— John Stevens (@johnestevens) June 19, 2016

Large French companies also took out ads across the UK press on Tuesday urging people to stay in the union. And financier George Soros, famous for betting against the pound during Black Wednesday in 1992, writes in Tuesday’s Guardian that a “Brexit crash will make all of you poorer.”

European Council President Donald Tusk has also warned that a Brexit — a British exit from the European Union — could be “the start of the process of destruction of not only the EU but also of the Western political civilisation” in an interview with German daily Bild reprinted by Business Insider.

Brits go to the polls on Thursday for the historic vote on EU membership. The latest polls show the vote is swaying towards Remain, with a poll for the Daily Telegraph giving the “In” vote a 7 point lead.

NOW WATCH: The most important question you should ask before hiring a financial adviser



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.