The EU Rebound Is On Life Support As Virtually No Growth Is Expected For 2010

This makes the U.S. look like a star with its over-2% GDP growth for 2010.



Europe will essentially go nowhere this year it seems. The E.U. has just left its 2010 growth forecast unchanged at just 0.7% GDP growth:

Reuters:

While speaking of a “recovery in progress” it says the European economy faces a rough road.

The commission said the economy is recovering while “still facing headwinds.”

The 0.7 per cent growth outlook applies to both the 16 countries that use the euro and the broader 27-country EU.

