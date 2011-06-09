Tony Blair Calls For Elected EU President

Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

Tony Blair has called for a directly elected EU president in an interview with The Times of London (subscription required).The former British Prime Minister argued that the region was losing influence in favour of growing countries like Indonesia, Brazil and China.



“We won’t have the weight and influence a country like Britain needs unless we’re part of that European power as well,” he told the paper.

“Europe has got a fantastic opportunity, but only if it’s prepared to reform and change radically in the way it works.”

Blair argued that the aim of a post-World War 2 Europe were very different from current needs.

“The rationale for Europe today is about power, not peace,” he said.

The EU currently has a non-elected president, the President of the European Council, who was chosen by member governments of the EU. Herman Van Rompuy, from Belgium, currently holds the position.

Blair was giving the interview with the paper to promote a new paperback version of his autobiography. He admits he doubts he will see a directly elected EU president within his lifetime.

