EU President Says US Stimulus Is The "Way To Ruin"

This is kind of rich, coming at the same time his home country is teetering on the brink, but EU President Vaclav Klaus says US economic measures are the “way to ruin.”



It’s not clear from the brief AP report what, exactly, the context was that Klaus made the remarks. But they’re not exactly surprising, given Klaus’s hard free-market bent.

The remarks come out at the same time the Czech Republic — which has adopted many of Klaus’s ideals — had its Prime Minister suffer a no-confidence vote amidst political and economic turmoil.

