EU President: "We Are In A Survival Crisis"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last night there was that weird report about Ireland having been given a 24-hour ultimate to take a bailout… or else.Today: More throaty rhetoric, this time courtesy of EU President Herman von Rompuy.



According to the IrishTimes, he said at a conference in Brussels: “We are in a survival crisis… If we don’t survive with the eurozone we will not survive with the European Union.”

Meanwhile, the official line from the Irish government is that no bailout has been applied for yet.

