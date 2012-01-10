EU Officials Had Credit Card Details Leaked In Stratfor Hack

Photo: Stian Eikeland

Hackers believed to be connected to the Anonymous hacking network have exposed email passwords and credit card details of several EU officials, reports EUobserver.The details were leaked after hackers breached security at Texas-based intelligence agency Stratfor over Christmas. It has now emerged that several EU officials whose data was stored by Stratfor were victims.



Credit card numbers, passwords, email addresses and cell phone numbers are now reportedly accessible in the public domain, with some officials still unaware of the security breach.

It is believed that officials from the European Commission, Eurojust, he European External Action Service, European Parliament and the European Policy Centre were amongst the victims with over 850,000 pieces of confidential released in total.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.