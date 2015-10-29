Porn filters will soon be illegal in Europe but the UK has no plans to comply

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed he has no plans to comply with newly passed European net neutrality laws that would make his porn filters redundant.

Earlier this week the EU ruled that all internet service providers (ISPs) must treat online traffic “without discrimination” — effectively ending porn filters established by David Cameron.

Cameron told the House of Commons yesterday that the news on the net neutrality laws forced him to splutter out his cornflakes when he read it in the Daily Mail over breakfast that morning.

According to Wired, Cameron said he has secured an “opt-out agreement” with the EU so that the “family-friendly filters” can continue for now. It’s currently unclear when the new EU laws will come into effect.

Rebuking the EU rules, he went on to tell MPs that it’s “vitally important that we enable parents to have that protection for their children.

“I can tell the House that we will legislate to put our agreement with internet companies into the law of the land so that our children will be protected.”

In 2013, the prime minister put significant pressure on ISPs like Sky and BT to introduce automatic porn filters.

To begin with, the public Wi-Fi networks had filters imposed on them but BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media have subsequently started to introduce the filters on home broadband connections. Customers that wants to opt-out of these porn filters can do so but only by contacting their service provider.

Business Insider was unable to reach the No.10 press office for comment.

