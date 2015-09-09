European markets are SOARING

European markets are all up, carried by near-record gains in Japan.

On Wednesday, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei Index open up higher and rallied throughout the day, closing 7.7% higher, gaining more than 1,000 points, in a continuation of Tuesday’s global stock rally.

That’s the biggest day for the Nikkei since late 2008.

“This rally is based around China bringing in more stimulus and support to limit turmoil, however whether that will be enough to keep markets at these levels remains to be seen.

,” Mic Mills, head of client services at CapitalIndex, said in an email.

Mills said: “Germany’s stronger than expected import and export figures yesterday proving that Europe’s largest economy is robust even with the backdrop of the slowdown in China

.”

Here’s the European share market scoreboard. It’s all going up:

UK’s FTSE: +1.77%

Germany’s DAX: +2.18%

France’s CAC40: +2.31%

Spain’s IBEX: +2.05%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies. It opened up 2.26%:

NOW WATCH: 50 Cent testifies his lifestyle is an illusion



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.