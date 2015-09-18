European markets are falling

European markets are down on Friday morning, reacting to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates on hold.

Overnight in the US, markets also ended in the red. The major indexes spiked on the Fed’s statement, with the Dow rising nearly 200 points, but stocks quickly gave up those gains. The Dow fell 0.39% while the S&P 500 was down 0.26%

Meanwhile markets in Asia were volatile. Japan’s Nikkei fell almost 2% while China’s Shanghai benchmark index was up about 0.3%.

Here’s what’s happening in Europe:

UK’s FTSE: -0.80%

Germany’s DAX: -1.27%

France’s CAC40: -1.45%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.22%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies.

It opened down 1.25%:

