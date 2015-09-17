Nobody in Europe is doing any share trading ahead of the US Fed decision

Picture: Getty/Darren Carroll

European markets are quiet as a morgue on Thursday morning, while everyone waits for the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Whether the Fed hikes or not, it’s still the main event. The minutes of the committee meeting will give markets clues over what the world’s most important central bank plans to do in the future. At the moment, markets are pricing a 62% chance the Fed waits until December to start increasing interest rates.

“All eyes today will be on the Fed announcement at 7pm UK time as to whether or not they have raised rates for the first time in almost a decade. It seems that markets are uncertain still as to which way this will go, and with maybe the fact they still seem certain to raise them before the end of the year when is less important than how far they intend to go and how quickly,” Mic Mills, head of client services at CapitalIndex said in an email.

Here’s the European share market scoreboard as it stands at the time of writing. Nothing at all is happening:

UK’s FTSE: -0.05%

Germany’s DAX: +0.18%

France’s CAC40: +0.14%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.68%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies.

It opened up 0.07%:

