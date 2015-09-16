European markets are leaping up at the open

European markets jumped up at the open on Wednesday, following gains in the Chinese stock market.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index spiked up more than 5%, on rumours that its A shares may be added to MSCI global stock market indices.

A positive performance by US markets overnight also reverberated around the markets.

“Some bullish sentiment finally returned to the markets yesterday as data in the US showed healthy growth in consumer spending, albeit slightly tempered by manufacturing which is being hit by the dual impact of a strong dollar and low oil prices, with both the DOW and S&P ending up above 1.25% at 16599.85 and 1978.09,” Mic Mills, head of client services at CapitalIndex said in an email.

Here’s the European share market scoreboard as it stands at the time of writing:

UK’s FTSE: +0.78%

Germany’s DAX: +1.06%

France’s CAC40: +0.94%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.90%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies.

It opened up 1.12%:

