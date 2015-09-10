European markets are all down

European markets are giving up a lot of the gains they made on Wednesday.

Stock markets in Asia are also down on inflation figures from Japan that show producer price inflation falling to six-year lows.

The main event in the UK on Thursday is the Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates.

Although a rate rise in itself is very unlikely, traders will be watching for how the nine members will vote.

Here’s the European share market scoreboard:

UK’s FTSE: -1.02%

Germany’s DAX: -0.71%

France’s CAC40: -0.96%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.19%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies. It’s currently down 1.09%, more or less back to where it started before Wednesday’s surge:

