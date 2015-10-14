China is pulling European markets down again

Ben Moshinsky

European markets are sharply down at the open on Wednesday, after some bad news from China.

Inflation eased in September to 1.6% from a year earlier. The increase, well below the 2% pace of August, was below expectations for a rise of 1.8%.

The print is reflective of a slowdown in China’s economy and opens the prospect for additional monetary policy easing from the PBOC in the months ahead.

The FTSE is off around 1% as of 8:30 a.m. UK time.

FTSE open Oct 14Investing

Asian markets are down after a tough session in the US. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.89%.

Glencore continues its trend downwards after recovering from a sub-70 pence plunge at the end of last month. The mining company’s stock is down almost 5%, trading at around 112 pence.

Most of the major European share markets are heading south at the start of trading.

Here’s the scoreboard as of 8:30 a.m. UK time:

Euro Stoxx 50: -1.11%

Germany’s DAX: -1.14%

France’s CAC40: -1.13%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.28%

