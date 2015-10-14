China is pulling European markets down again

European markets are sharply down at the open on Wednesday, after some bad news from China.

Inflation eased in September to 1.6% from a year earlier. The increase, well below the 2% pace of August, was below expectations for a rise of 1.8%.

The print is reflective of a slowdown in China’s economy and opens the prospect for additional monetary policy easing from the PBOC in the months ahead.

The FTSE is off around 1% as of 8:30 a.m. UK time.

Asian markets are down after a tough session in the US. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.89%.

Glencore continues its trend downwards after recovering from a sub-70 pence plunge at the end of last month. The mining company’s stock is down almost 5%, trading at around 112 pence.

Most of the major European share markets are heading south at the start of trading.

Here’s the scoreboard as of 8:30 a.m. UK time:

Euro Stoxx 50: -1.11%

Germany’s DAX: -1.14%

France’s CAC40: -1.13%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.28%

