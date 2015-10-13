Glencore shares are sinking again

Glencore shares are getting hammered at the open on Tuesday.

The mining company’s stock is down more than 5%, trading at around 115 pence. Glencore has been on a tear recently, recovering from a sub-70 pence plunge at the end of last month.

Here’s what the stock looks like on Tuesday:

Most of the major European share markets are down at the start of trading.

Here’s the scoreboard as of 8:30 a.m. UK time:

UK’s FTSE: -0.54%

Germany’s DAX: -0.88%

France’s CAC40: -1.17%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.03%

And this is what’s happened to the Euro Stoxx 50, which is an index of Europe’s biggest publicly listed companies.

It opened down around 1%:

