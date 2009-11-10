E.U. Regulators Go Completely Insane--Now Investigating Reuters For Monopoly

The E.U. Commission for Competition has found a new company to pick apart, Thomson Reuters.



Yet they seem to have set a pretty low bar as to what defines a monopoly.

If you are a business, now your customers, who voluntarily use your company’s products because they are useful, can’t even be burdened with the prospect of switching costs should they choose to leave.

Reuters: The Commission said it would examine whether Thomson Reuters could prevent clients from mapping Reuters Instrument Codes (RICs) to alternative identification codes of other datafeed suppliers.

“Without the possibility of such mapping, customers may potentially be ‘locked’-in to working with Thomson Reuters because replacing RICs by reconfiguring or by rewriting their software applications can be a long and costly procedure,” it said in a statement.

Read more here.

