EU Investigating Google-Yahoo Search Deal (GOOG, YHOO)

The European Union is looking into the Google-Yahoo search deal to see if it will have an effect on the advertising environment in Europe, Reuters reports. European antitrust regulators tend to be much tougher on U.S. companies than home-grown regulators — which is why Google and Yahoo have been careful to say that their ad pact only applies to North America. So what is the EU doing here?



