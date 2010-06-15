European Investment Banks Have A Lot More To Fear Than Just Debt Contagion

Right now, the Bank of International Settlements report on the state of European banking is raising major concerns over the health of the EU’s financials. But there might be a bigger problem lurking for the region’s investment banks, namely costs associated with new taxes.



Arturo de Frias of Evolution Securities discussed the matter with CNBC this morning.

1:00 The only way an investor buying banks right now will lose money on those investments is if the euro collapses

1:30 The result of a euro collapse would be an Italian, Spanish, and Greek default; but this is a tail risk scenario

3:00 Negative on investment banks because of the impact of taxation; the impact of regulation and taxation could be massive on Barclays/BarCap

5:00 Strange that the ECB is now functioning as an interbank agent for the European banks, where they refuse to lend to each other

