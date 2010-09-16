EU Human Rights Court Agrees To Review George Soros' Insider Trading Conviction, Days After $100 Million Gift To Human Rights Group

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
We’re not saying these headlines are connected, but they are interesting, and they will provoke Soros haters.Last week: George Soros gives $100 million to the group Human Rights Watch.
Yesterday: A European human rights court may review and expunge George Soros’ 2002 insider trading conviction resulting from a trade in the late 80s in shares of Societe Generale.
The conviction only resulted in a tiny fine, so his desire to get it expunged is purely a matter of principle and pride.
Still, interesting to see an EU human rights court — not where you’d expect an insider trading case to wind up — provide him relief.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.