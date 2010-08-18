E.U. Bureaucrats Demand Three Pay Raises

European Union officials could be set for three pay raises, if they get their way, that could see their salaries rise by 5.35%, according to Bild.



The three salary increases include half a backdated raise in 2009 of 3.7%, the 2010 raise of 2.2%, and the 2011 raise of 1.3%. Raises must first be approved by the EU’s courts.

The raises would increase the salaries of 32,140 European Union bureaucrats.

Bild provides a tidy example of what the salary increases would actually mean:

The salary of an EU General Director would rise by €1,200, to a gross income of anywhere between €21,499 and €22,600 per month.

Clearly, EU officials in Brussels are not fully aware of the continent’s struggles with austerity.

