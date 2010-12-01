EU Starts Antitrust Investigation Of Google

The European Union is opening an antitrust investigation into Google’s search practices. The main things the EU will look at according to the NYT:



Is Google lowering the search rankings of competing services in Google’s results?

Is Google driving up search ad prices unfairly?

Is Google forcing advertisers to exclusively advertise on Google?

The complaint was brought against Google earlier this year by three companies: Foundem, a British price comparison site, eJustice, a French legal search site, and Ciao a German price comparison site owned by Microsoft.

Microsoft would love to see Google bogged down by an EU investigation. After all, Microsoft was held up by the EU in the middle of last decade, which some analysts think led to Microsoft losing its mojo.

