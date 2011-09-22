Failed European Banks' Unsecured Derivatives May Be Safe From Write Downs

Photo: Lars Aronsson, Wikimedia Commons

The European Union has yet to publish plans on how it would deal with failing banks. However, Bloomberg has obtained a draft outlining who and what securities would be at risk of losses.Regulatory capital would be written down before subordinated debt, which in turn would be written down before senior debt. Bloomberg offered more granularity.



At Risk:

unsecured derivatives*

unsecured senior bonds

Safe:

unsecured derivatives*

secured or collateralized debt

government-insured deposits

money owed to employees

liabilities to important vendors

*According to the draft, unsecured derivatives would be exempt if write downs would significantly harm the banking system, counterparties, or clearinghouses.

