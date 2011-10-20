Leaked Documents Reveal Incredible Waste In The EU Gravy Train

Photo: Flickr bazylek100

Leaked documents that show incredible waste in the EU have been given to The Telegraph.Three years of internal audits (2007, 2008, 2009) show how funds for the EU are abused by staff and parties.



Amongst the criticisms:

Staff members are allowed to manage their own expenses, leading to potential abuses. They are also allowed to employ family members.

When awarding contracts, there is worry that the process is not as transparent as it should be. rumours of nepotism in contracts worth $940 million a year.

EU funds are given to parties, even when they break the rules. How this money is spent is not transparent.

More worrying than the report itself might be the way it was handled. They had previously only been shown to a dozen or so MEPs. The reports were made public only after The Telegraph threatened legal action.

